DIY Photography
Canon patents a bunch of cinema lenses including 40-100mm f/1.5, 18-45mm f/1.5 and 70-210mm f/2.5
Well, this is interesting. Canon patents new lens designed all the time, but these days, it’s typically in relation to RF mount lenses targeted specifically towards photography. In this case, though, it looks like Canon’s filed patents for several lenses that appear to actually be cinema lenses. The big giveaway is in the opening description, referring specifically to “Super 35 format” rather than APS-C.
DIY Photography
This adapter lets you use your old 100-400 Polaroid Land cameras with modern instant film
With the discontinuation of Type 100 film by pretty much everybody, with the final nail in the coffin coming from Fuji in 2016, finding film for your old Polaroid 100-400 Land Camera became pretty impossible unless you wanted to spend an absolute fortune on eBay. There has been at least one attempt to revive the format, in the form of One Instant, but it’s also pretty expensive and appears to have been sold out for quite a while now.
DIY Photography
Yongnuo has a new and updated version of their 85mm f/1.8 DF DSM lens on the way
Yongnuo has announced a new version of their popular (and above average) 85mm f/1.8 DF DSM lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. In a Weibo post, the new updated version of the lens is now all metal, including the focusing ring, a new design with a more pleasing appearance to look at (if that’s important to you), and a (very) slight reduction in length.
DIY Photography
Luminar Neo’s Noiseless AI plugin fixes your noisy photos in a second
Last month, Skylum launched its very first Luminar Neo extension – and they don’t plan on stopping. Coming soon is Noiseless AI, another plugin from Skylum that aims to make your editing process faster and simpler. Noiseless AI is another paid plugin for Luminar NEO. As the name...
DIY Photography
The Day Chaser backpack: a travel camera bag that fits everything you could possibly want
Camera backpacks come in all shapes and sizes these days, and it can sometimes be a little overwhelming when you’re trying to decide what would best fit your needs. The first port of call then is to figure out exactly what those needs are, and then find something that addresses those.
DIY Photography
Colbor quietly releases low-budget CL60 bi-colour and daylight portable modular LED lights
The world of LED lights has certainly heated up over the last few years with lots of releases from companies like Godox, Aputure and Nanlite. It’s also seen a few newcomers, too, like Colbor. After announcing their first LED light last year, the Colbor CL100, they’re back with a more compact and modular version, the Colbor CL60, available in both bi-colour and CL60M daylight-only varieties.
DIY Photography
Make this simple DIY lens from an old disposable camera
Raise your hand if you still have that old 35mm film point-and-shoot somewhere around the house. If you’d like to give it a new life, Mathieu Stern has a great DIY idea for you. In a few simple steps and with minimum investment, you can use this old plastic camera and make a new lens for your DLSR or mirrorless.
DIY Photography
Here’s what Hubble’s Butterfly Nebula image sounds like when turned into music
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And I believe that a piece of music can be as well. Even though we can’t hear space phenomena, we can turn its images into music, forming a new and totally mesmerizing form of art. NASA scientists started a project...
