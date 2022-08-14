ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho

We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Are you noble enough? Renaissance Faire returns to Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor. The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swear Words#Your Name#Baby Names#Ssa
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

7 Breathtakingly Beautiful Colorado Waterfalls

The majesty of Colorado's snow-capped mountains is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soaking in all of the beauty and splendor that can be found in the centennial state. Colorado Is Filled With Gorgeous Waterfalls. Colorado is home to no less than 81 named waterfalls. Countless...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
ksl.com

One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success

FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
FILLMORE, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials

A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in response to another user who posted a video of the sound. “We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations [sic].”
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods

Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Real Estate Question: Should I Rent Or Should I Buy?

If you have been trying to buy or sell a house in Colorado recently, you know what the housing market has been like. It's crazy. There's no doubt about it, in Colorado it has been a seller's market. Though indications are things are gradually starting to level out, housing prices have been off the charts. That has made it more difficult for people who are trying to buy an affordable home, and it's also made it challenging for folks trying to find cheap rent.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Popular Are Electric Vehicles in Colorado?

Many people across the country are switching to electric vehicles and it looks like more than a few Coloradans are as well. According to a new study by LendingTree, Colorado has the 4th largest share of electric vehicles in the country. Are High Gas Prices Leading the Change to EV?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy