ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 8

Mickey Mckernan
3d ago

what are they doing out at this time of night. where's the parents? I agree charge the parents they are just as responsible as their children

Reply
10
ajssht
2d ago

I think the teen the murdered the other teen should also have gotten jail time but nope house arrest that's it be doing it again in no time

Reply
4
markbono
3d ago

Charge as adults, charge the parents, if any, as well

Reply
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juveniles#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Fox 5 Dc
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
BEL AIR, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
alxnow.com

Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town

No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy