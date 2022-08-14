Read full article on original website
Mickey Mckernan
3d ago
what are they doing out at this time of night. where's the parents? I agree charge the parents they are just as responsible as their children
ajssht
2d ago
I think the teen the murdered the other teen should also have gotten jail time but nope house arrest that's it be doing it again in no time
markbono
3d ago
Charge as adults, charge the parents, if any, as well
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Baltimore Man Charged With Early Morning Baltimore Murder: Police
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Baltimore shooting earlier this summer, authorities say. Antonio Purisima is accused of shooting Kevin Moody, 21, multiple times in the 2200 block of Ashton Street around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Moody was rushed to the...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
2 men accused of stealing U-Haul truck and ramming into police cruiser apprehended in Capitol Heights, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police (PGPD) have two men in custody who they believe stole from a hardware store and took off in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck, ramming a police officer's vehicle in the process. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Ritchie Station Court...
UPDATE: Brandywine man sentenced for 2020 Waldorf Hotel Murder
UPDATE 8/17/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, August 15, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Marc Carlyle McLaughlin, Jr., 33, to Life in Prison plus 30 years for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Kenneth Brawner, Attempted Armed Robbery, and related charges. On May 11, […]
46 Year-Old Woman Arrested In Attempted Stabbing in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in an...
fox5dc.com
5 dead in string of weekend shootings in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A rash of shootings in Prince George’s County has left four men and a teenager dead since Friday. So far there have been no arrests in any of these cases. Police say they don't believe any of the shootings are connected.
Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life
Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
alxnow.com
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town
No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
Police: Reckless driver arrested after high-speed pursuit in Stafford County
At around 8 a.m. on Aug. 16, a deputy reportedly observed a Nissan Rogue speeding and weaving in and out of traffic while traveling southbound on I-95 near the Washington Drive exit.
