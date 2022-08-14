Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
Dog gets stretchered down huge mountain because it refused to walk a single step more
A tired dog has refused to come down from the UK's tallest peak by lying down and refusing to move, prompting an emergency rescue. Maggie, a golden Turkish Akbash dog, who weighs 35kg, was stretchered down Ben Nevis by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. Maggie wound up with sore paws...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Woman locked in 20-year battle with neighbour over 50ft leylandii hedge that 'ruins' her countryside view admits defeat as council says it can't order her to chop them down because they don't block out enough sunlight
It was a view so inspiring that it inspired a 1977 hit, but a woman has given up on seeing the spectacular vista from her home, after being locked in 20-year battle with her neighbour over a 50ft leylandii hedge. Val Horton's Bathampton bungalow used to overlook Solsbury Hill in...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
'Cursed' $58 million painting found hidden under a bed after police investigation into psychic swindle
The painting Sol Poente by Tarsila do Amaral was found after the widow of a Rio de Janeiro art collector was conned by a scammer posing as a psychic, say police.
Super Curious Black Bear Walks Right Up To Girl, Takes A Perfect Selfie
This would be a bit more than what you bargained for on your afternoon hike. Black bears are one curious animal. Sometimes too curious for their own good. They love to sniff around and get food as easily as possible. They are also known to become very comfortable with the presence of humans.
Man refused entry into bar for a pint because he was 'too old'
While getting turned away at the pub for being too young is nothing new, one man experienced the exact opposite when he was refused entry for being 'too old'. Anthony Severs had been out for a few bevvies on 25 July when he decided to swing by Irish bar McCooley's in Liverpool at around 10pm to shelter from the rain - and grab a pint while he was at it.
My petty neighbour forced to me to take down the pirate ship swimming pool I built leaving my kids heartbroken
A DAD has told how he was forced to dismantle a pirate ship swimming pool he built for his kids after a petty neighbour complained to the authorities. John Konstantinidis, from Toronto, Canada, spent eight weeks carefully crafting the structure so his children would have somewhere to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse
Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prison that 'looks like Butlins' houses some of UK's most notorious female killers
The prison that seemingly 'looks like Butlins' is home to some of the UK's most dangerous female killers. Watch below for a sneak peak of Channel 5's new documentary HMP Styal: Women Behind Bars:. The Wilmslow-based institution in the Cheshire countryside holds around 400 inmates and some of Britain's worst...
New street paying tribute to Josiah Heapy, 19, who was shot to death by troops in 1842 Pottery Riots is given wrong name in blunder by housing developer
A new street paying tribute to a 19-year-old who was shot to death by soldiers in the 1842 Pottery Riots has been given the wrong name in a blunder by a housing developer. The road had been built as part of a new housing estate in Burslem, in Stoke-on-Trent, by property developer St Modwen Homes.
Angry woman confronts blind man at the gym and accuses him of staring at her
A blind man has revealed the moment where he was accused of staring at a woman at the gym. Pete Gustin is an American voice and on-screen actor as well as an avid surfer, skateboarder and wakeboarder. He has a huge social media following, boasting 1.29 million subscribers on YouTube...
NFL・
LADbible
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0