Animals

Daily Mail

Woman locked in 20-year battle with neighbour over 50ft leylandii hedge that 'ruins' her countryside view admits defeat as council says it can't order her to chop them down because they don't block out enough sunlight

It was a view so inspiring that it inspired a 1977 hit, but a woman has given up on seeing the spectacular vista from her home, after being locked in 20-year battle with her neighbour over a 50ft leylandii hedge. Val Horton's Bathampton bungalow used to overlook Solsbury Hill in...
U.K.
LADbible

Man refused entry into bar for a pint because he was 'too old'

While getting turned away at the pub for being too young is nothing new, one man experienced the exact opposite when he was refused entry for being 'too old'. Anthony Severs had been out for a few bevvies on 25 July when he decided to swing by Irish bar McCooley's in Liverpool at around 10pm to shelter from the rain - and grab a pint while he was at it.
BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
The Independent

Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse

Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
