British boy, 4, goes missing after travelling to Turkey with his mother

Police have "serious concerns" about the welfare of a four-year-old boy from the UK who has gone missing while on holiday with his mother.Durham Constabulary believes George Jack Temperley-Wells travelled from Darlington to Turkey’s Antalya region with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June.George and his mother, 28, are likely to have spent time with the boy's father, Scott Nigel Wells, 41, while in Turkey, police said.The four-year-old was last seen in the marina area of Antalya, a holiday resort on the south coast which is popular with tourists.He has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes. His...
Chicken Wing Celebration Fest returns to the UK next month

In news that is guaranteed to put a smile on any foodie's faces, the infamous Chicken Wing Celebration Festival is making a come back to the UK. The event will be taking place next month on 24 and 25 September, and will be held at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester.
Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse

Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
