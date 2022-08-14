Police have "serious concerns" about the welfare of a four-year-old boy from the UK who has gone missing while on holiday with his mother.Durham Constabulary believes George Jack Temperley-Wells travelled from Darlington to Turkey’s Antalya region with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June.George and his mother, 28, are likely to have spent time with the boy's father, Scott Nigel Wells, 41, while in Turkey, police said.The four-year-old was last seen in the marina area of Antalya, a holiday resort on the south coast which is popular with tourists.He has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes. His...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO