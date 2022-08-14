Read full article on original website
Ryanair passengers perform 'citizens arrest' on man who 'refused to stop drinking' on flight
Passengers onboard a Ryanair flight had to perform a 'citizens arrest' after a man allegedly got drunk and became violent. Have a look:. Travellers were on a flight from Luton Airport to Kaunas in Lithuania last week when a fellow passenger is said to have got very drunk. He allegedly...
British boy, 4, goes missing after travelling to Turkey with his mother
Police have "serious concerns" about the welfare of a four-year-old boy from the UK who has gone missing while on holiday with his mother.Durham Constabulary believes George Jack Temperley-Wells travelled from Darlington to Turkey’s Antalya region with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June.George and his mother, 28, are likely to have spent time with the boy's father, Scott Nigel Wells, 41, while in Turkey, police said.The four-year-old was last seen in the marina area of Antalya, a holiday resort on the south coast which is popular with tourists.He has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes. His...
Man accused of repeatedly driving Ferrari F2 car down motorway despite police warning him not to
The driver of what appears to be a Ferrari F2 must have been keen to try and zip past the traffic as they took the racing car for a spin along the motorway - and not for the first time. From fighting families and interesting breakdowns to weird billboards and...
I’m an ex-flight attendant and these 3 tips will save your life in a plane crash
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed the three ways to increase your chance of survival in a plane crash. The advice was given in response to the plane crash in Miami in June, which saw the plane catch fire after the landing gear collapsed. Thankfully no-one was killed but videos...
Olympic athlete pulled over by seven armed police while driving in London
An athlete has hit out at police after he was pulled over by seven armed officers in London. You can watch the moment it happened here:. Ricardo Dos Santos was driving through the capital when he was stopped by police yesterday (14 August). Sharing the incident on social media, the...
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Joel Corry comes across 'longest airport queue in history' that's '2.5 miles'
DJ Joel Corry has shared a video of the ‘longest airport queue in history’, which he said stretched for miles and had a whopping four-hour wait. Check it out:. Since travel restrictions have eased, we've seen plenty of airports struggle to cope with demand, with a slew of airports experiencing serious queuing issues earlier this year.
Chicken Wing Celebration Fest returns to the UK next month
In news that is guaranteed to put a smile on any foodie's faces, the infamous Chicken Wing Celebration Festival is making a come back to the UK. The event will be taking place next month on 24 and 25 September, and will be held at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester.
Walrus in Norway has been euthanised because people couldn't stay away from her
A walrus who made a name for herself by living her best life in Norway has been put down amid fears she would endanger the public. The 600 kilogram walrus, nicknamed Freya, made headlines recently after she made a habit of clambering into boats at the Oslo Fjord and accidentally sinking them as she sunbaked.
Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse
Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Queen’s Olympic stunt double jailed for pushing girlfriend down stairs
Gary Connery, who parachuted into London 2012 opening ceremony, convicted of grievous bodily harm
