Seattle, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

Far from Bezos’s balls, Gold Bar arrives on Capitol Hill

To the CHS reader playing with spray paint along E Olive Way, for one, cut it out. For two, Jeff Bezos isn’t eating anybody’s private parts. He pays people for that type of thing. “It was something like, ‘Jeff Bezos eat my balls,’” Zach Huntting says of the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit

Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Harrell Signs Abortion Bills, Starbucks Tries to Play Hardball, and an Unmerry Merriwick

Port Orchard man sentenced for participating in Jan 6: A judge sentenced John Cameron to 36 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and $500 in restitution after "pleading guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building following an agreement with federal prosecutors," KING 5 reports. Two days after the insurrection, the FBI got a tip pointing out Cameron's Facebook page, where he had been posting about his trip to the Capitol. His posts included a video showing rioters "breaching the secured areas of the scaffolding surrounding the Capitol building." He initially faced four charges before pleading guilty to one.
SEATTLE, WA
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things to do in Seattle

From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
James A. Moore
secretseattle.co

New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area

Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Trying to update its tree protections for years, Seattle now faces one less barrier after Hearing Examiner rules against Master Builders Association

Seattle tree protection advocates and city officials are celebrating a Seattle Hearing Examiner decision ending a group’s bid to hold up long-delayed new rules hoped to help preserve and grow Seattle’s urban canopy. The examiner last week denied an appeal by the Master Builders Association of King and...
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the thermostat will be turned up further for the remainder of the week. The heat will begin to expand on Wednesday with temperatures to reach about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in...
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down

A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
SEATTLE, WA

