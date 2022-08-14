Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
Far from Bezos’s balls, Gold Bar arrives on Capitol Hill
To the CHS reader playing with spray paint along E Olive Way, for one, cut it out. For two, Jeff Bezos isn’t eating anybody’s private parts. He pays people for that type of thing. “It was something like, ‘Jeff Bezos eat my balls,’” Zach Huntting says of the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle is expanding its program to temporarily fill pandemic-emptied commercial spaces with art and more — Capitol Hill might not need it
A City of Seattle program created to fill in the city’s commercial spaces left empty by the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic is looking for locations to activate on Capitol Hill — but it might not be needed. After finding success with Phase 1 of the Seattle...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Latest TikTok craze: stealing Kias on Capitol Hill — UPDATE: Central District assault
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Kia thefts: SPD says an incident in which it busted a group of teens in a...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Harrell Signs Abortion Bills, Starbucks Tries to Play Hardball, and an Unmerry Merriwick
Port Orchard man sentenced for participating in Jan 6: A judge sentenced John Cameron to 36 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and $500 in restitution after "pleading guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building following an agreement with federal prosecutors," KING 5 reports. Two days after the insurrection, the FBI got a tip pointing out Cameron's Facebook page, where he had been posting about his trip to the Capitol. His posts included a video showing rioters "breaching the secured areas of the scaffolding surrounding the Capitol building." He initially faced four charges before pleading guilty to one.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things to do in Seattle
From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.
RELATED PEOPLE
capitolhillseattle.com
Man in custody for light rail station assault charged in March murder of Brent Wood on Capitol Hill
The King County Prosecutor has charged Alexander Jay, 41, with the early March 3rd murder of the 31-year-old Wood on Capitol Hill. Prosecutors say state crime lab work links Jay to the murder. Police say Jay has been in custody since his arrest for the March 2nd attack on the...
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
capitolhillseattle.com
Trying to update its tree protections for years, Seattle now faces one less barrier after Hearing Examiner rules against Master Builders Association
Seattle tree protection advocates and city officials are celebrating a Seattle Hearing Examiner decision ending a group’s bid to hold up long-delayed new rules hoped to help preserve and grow Seattle’s urban canopy. The examiner last week denied an appeal by the Master Builders Association of King and...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: How one contrived ‘equity’ complaint sent Seattle Fire scrambling to ban phrase
One Seattle man shamed an entire city department with a contrived complaint of racism. It prompted the Seattle Fire Department to ban the phrase “brown out.” The incident highlights how local leaders are so terrified of perceived social justice and race extremists, that they’re willing to embarrass themselves to appear woke.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PLANetizen
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
KING-5
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019
"Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and going by its own beat.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the thermostat will be turned up further for the remainder of the week. The heat will begin to expand on Wednesday with temperatures to reach about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in...
KUOW
Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down
A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
Comments / 0