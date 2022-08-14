ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Luggage damaged, delayed, or lost while flying? You may be eligible for a reimbursement

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwnEe_0hGydchl00

(NEXSTAR) — While thousands have been rushing to take to the skies for some long-awaited traveling, many flyers have faced frustrating flight delays and cancellations. Last weekend alone, a combined 13,500 flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled, upending travel plans for many.

Having your luggage lost, delayed, or damaged can only make the travel headache worse. A recent report from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows over 400,000 bags were mishandled by airlines in May – meaning they were lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen.

Luckily, federal officials say that equates to 0.56 bags per 100 handled by airlines. But if your bag is mishandled, it’s important to know what to do next.

Regardless of whether your bag has been damaged, delayed, or lost, the DOT and each airline say it’s important to report it as soon as possible. Many airlines require a claim to be filed within a certain number of hours or before you leave the airport.

Monkeypox spread: 3 things CDC admits we still don’t understand

Depending on what happens to your bag, you may be eligible to be reimbursed by your airline. The Transportation Department’s current regulations say airlines are required to compensate you if your luggage is damaged, delayed, or lost.

When it comes to damaged luggage on domestic flights, airlines are allowed to limit their liability in compensating you, with the maximum set at $3,800. Airlines are, however, permitted to pay more than the federal limit. On most international flights, the maximum liability is about $1,780.

If your luggage is damaged, the airline is responsible for repairing it or reimbursing you for the damages, or the contents that were within the bag at the time. There are, of course, caveats. If your bag was damaged before being given to the airline, or if it was damaged because you improperly packed it, the DOT says airlines aren’t responsible for repairing it or repaying you.

While standard wear and tear to your luggage can’t be considered damage, any damage to the wheels, handles, straps, or other parts of your luggage cannot be excluded from liability.

Some items, like those that are fragile or perishable, may be excluded from liability by an airline. On domestic flights, the DOT says airlines are not required to compensate you for items they’ve excluded. For example, Spirit Airlines does not cover items such as electronics and medicine.

The rule is slightly different for international flights: airlines are responsible for all items they agree to transport, regardless of if the passenger disclosed it.

Are house prices going down?

Airlines are also responsible for finding your luggage if it doesn’t arrive at your destination. You should file a baggage claim with the airline as soon as possible, the DOT advises, and stay in close contact with the airline afterward.

Following the same maximum liability for damaged luggage, the DOT requires airlines to compensate you for “reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expense” you may face while waiting for your bags.

If you fly with Delta , for example, and paid for a checked bag, you may be eligible for a travel voucher for the amount you paid if you don’t receive your bag within 12 hours of a reported delay. For the first five days that your bag is delayed, Delta will, generally, provide a reimbursement of $50 a day if you had to make purchases.

In the worst-case scenario where your luggage is missing, your airline has to compensate you for your bag’s contents, subject to depreciation and the maximum liability of $3,800, according to the DOT. You should also be refunded for any fees you paid to have the airline transport the bag.

Airlines may require you to prove the costs of the items within the lost luggage. Taking photos of your bag and the contents inside could be helpful to both find the bag or prove the value of its contents later.

While most airlines will call your luggage “lost” between 5 and 14 days after your flight, it can vary from one to another. Other factors, such as whether your flight was domestic or international, if more than one airline was responsible for the flight, and the airline’s ability to search for the luggage, can impact whether your luggage is declared lost.

An airline that “unreasonably refuses” to declare your bag lost after “an unreasonable period of time” could face federal enforcement action, according to the DOT . Consumer complaints can be filed with the DOT online .

Travel insurance and some credit cards may also help cover the costs of lost or delayed luggage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
CALLAWAY, FL
Daily Mail

Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely

A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Insurance#Lost Luggage#Cdc#Reimbursement#Dot#Monkeypox
WMBB

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
WMBB

Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City man dies in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash at 23rd Street on Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. According to police, 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street when […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One arrested in connection to murder

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been arrested in connection to a murder early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check on a local woman at a home on Chipewa Street in Callaway at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies arrived to find the woman dead with evidence of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Suspect in 4-year-olds death could face new charge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine bond hearing could result in a new charge for a Texas man who was already facing decades in prison for the death of a four-year-old girl. Kenneth Martinez, 61, has been in the Bay County Jail since March 30th, when he allegedly ran over and killed a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

County responds to FBI search warrant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public. The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Document details alleged GAC corruption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District superintendent responds to federal documents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt held a news conference after the release of documents involving a search warrant at a local construction company. Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt responded to new information involving the federal government’s corruption investigation. The information comes from the affidavit FBI agents used to secure […]
WMBB

Jax woman shoots at intruders, runs them off property

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County woman prevented a burglary by arming herself with a gun and shooting several times at men trying to steal from her home, authorities said Friday. Jackson County deputies later learned that two men broke into a vehicle before forcing their way into the woman’s home. Once the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy