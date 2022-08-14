Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
I-70 work triggers lane restriction in South Huntingdon, detours at Speers exit
PennDOT projects are scheduled to interrupt traffic Wednesday on Interstate 70 — at a work site near the Yukon exit in Westmoreland County and at a location farther west, in Washington County. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between the...
CBS News
Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
Delays in South Fayette, Bridgeville areas begin due to I-79 ramp closure
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Commuters in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area experienced long traffic backups today, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp to Interstate 79 North. The shutdown officially started Friday evening, but the large delays from commuters started early this morning. “It normally takes me 3-4 minutes...
CBS News
Health department hits Ross Township restaurant with consumer alert
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department slapped a North Hills restaurant with a consumer alert. An inspector found over a dozen violations at McKnight Kitchen on McKnight Road in Ross Township after an inspection last week. According to the inspection report, there was moldy broccoli and...
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
nextpittsburgh.com
How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rostraver landfill owner files plan to evaporate liquid runoff
A Rostraver landfill operator’s plans to heat and evaporate 45,000 gallons of liquid runoff at the Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill will be discussed at two public hearings being held by state environmental regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection will take comments about the proposed leachate evaporation system at the landfill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park
Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways
McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
Naser grocery store in Pleasant Unity reopens after flood damage
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is still mud sitting in the parking lot of the Naser Foods grocery store in Pleasant Unity, but that is about the worst and most visible damage that remains after the store was hit hard by flooding nearly two weeks ago. Naser grocery store...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PWSA supervisor gets probation for role in dumping sludge in Allegheny River
A former Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority supervisor will serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in federal court to dumping sludge into the Allegheny River. Glenn Lijewski, of Brookline, worked at the Aspinwall Drinking Water Treatment Plant. He was charged by federal prosecutors with violating the Clean Water Act.
butlerradio.com
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
Washington County person hit by train hospitalized
Around 9 p.m. last night emergency responders were called to Union and 1st streets in California Borough for what was called a train-pedestrian crash. One person was taken to the hospital no update on the persons condition has been made available.
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
