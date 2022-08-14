ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 34

Christine Frankian-white
2d ago

Maybe hospitals should have thought about staff shortages before DEMANDING everyone get a vaccine or 2 or 3 or get fired !! No common sense was in any of these mandate decisions.

Reply(9)
36
Theacia Forgey
2d ago

This is BBC news...this is not in America. And though our health system isn't stellar either, at least it doesn't have a 2 yr waiting list for a surgery.

Reply(4)
6
Tesla Benally
3d ago

And the US health system is said to be broken? 2yrs for routine surgery? Wow. And don’t tell me “what about those who can’t afford insurance?” Because there are programs and other resources for those that can’t afford insurance. “What about those that go bankrupt from medical care?” No one needs to go bankrupt for medical care anymore, Bills under $500 are not posted to your credit reports anymore starting in January and medical bills can’t go onto your credit report for a year(so as to get insurance to cover or find other resources to help pay bigger bills).

Reply(4)
6
Related
BBC

Delays in South West ambulance hand overs 'risk patient lives'

An ambulance trust has warned lives are at risk because of long delays in patient handovers. The director of South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said bed-blocking was the reason for delays in transferring patients from an ambulance to hospital. A spokesperson said it was "soul-destroying" for their...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

West Yorkshire emergency care under 'continued pressure'

Improvements are needed to reduce pressure on urgent and emergency care across West Yorkshire, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said. Services were under "continued pressure" and people had experienced delays accessing emergency care as a result, inspectors found. A report found there were also issues with staffing and capacity,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#University Hospitals#Medical Services#General Health#Weston General Hospital#A E#Nhs#Uhbw
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Homeless teenager, 19, with 14p in his bank account who sleeps on a bench and just 'wants to work' says that not all rough sleepers are 'druggies or alcoholics' and it can 'happen to anyone'

A 19-year old man has shared his story of being homeless, after finding himself sleeping on a bench at the local docks with 14p in his bank account. Joshua Abbott-Smith, from Peterborough, spends his days wandering the town of King's Lynn, Norfolk in the summer heatwave 'struggling to stay hydrated' after finding himself homeless when he broke up with his girlfriend.
HOMELESS
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy