Maybe hospitals should have thought about staff shortages before DEMANDING everyone get a vaccine or 2 or 3 or get fired !! No common sense was in any of these mandate decisions.
This is BBC news...this is not in America. And though our health system isn't stellar either, at least it doesn't have a 2 yr waiting list for a surgery.
And the US health system is said to be broken? 2yrs for routine surgery? Wow. And don’t tell me “what about those who can’t afford insurance?” Because there are programs and other resources for those that can’t afford insurance. “What about those that go bankrupt from medical care?” No one needs to go bankrupt for medical care anymore, Bills under $500 are not posted to your credit reports anymore starting in January and medical bills can’t go onto your credit report for a year(so as to get insurance to cover or find other resources to help pay bigger bills).
