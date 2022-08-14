Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages
WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
ksl.com
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
ksl.com
Davis School District installs districtwide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It's part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was about the size of a...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
kjzz.com
Utah special needs student left out of yearbook, mother seeks answers from district
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah special needs student was left out of the yearbook, and his mother is now seeking answers from the district. His mother said they purchased a yearbook at the end of last school year, only to find her son’s name and picture were missing from the Roy Jr. High yearbook.
Utah kids start the school year in a brand new Sandy elementary school
Hundreds of Utah kids completed their first day of school in the newest building in the Canyon School District, Glacier Hills Elementary.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
kslnewsradio.com
Parents, need a side hustle? The Murray School District is hiring
MURRAY, Utah — If you’re a parent in need of a side hustle, the Murray School District wants to talk to you. Unlike many Utah school districts, Murray is fully staffed when it comes to its teachers for the new school year that began Monday. But like many others, the district needs support staff, according to Superintendent Jennifer Covington.
KSLTV
Canyons School District implementing new school lunch program
SALT LAKE CITY — During the pandemic, Utah students got to eat school meals for free thanks to federal waivers. The program expired in June, which means families who want either free or reduced lunch need to apply for it. Those students who aren’t approved will have to start...
kvnutalk
Mount Logan Middle School teacher named Utah History Teacher of the Year – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Gilder Lehrman Institute has named Mount Logan Middle School Teacher Ryan Mueller the 2022 Utah History Teacher of the Year. “It’s a huge honor to get this recognition,” Mueller said. “I was honestly really surprised when I found out a couple of weeks ago.”
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
ksl.com
Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again
PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
kjzz.com
Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
kuer.org
With Draper prison now closed, officials eye Utah’s next big redevelopment project
The Utah State Prison in Draper shut down this summer after 71 years of service. All 2,464 inmates have been transferred to the new state correctional facility in Salt Lake City, and the buildings are now scheduled for demolition as early as next year. Taking its place is a vision...
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
ksl.com
$85M parks bond headed to Salt Lake City ballot; tax increase to be decided later
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Utah's capital city will have the final say over a proposed $85 million general obligation bond to improve parks; however, the Salt Lake City Council is not ready to make a decision regarding property tax increases necessary to cover it. Members of the...
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
KUTV
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
