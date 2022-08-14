ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

ksl.com

Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages

WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Davis School District installs districtwide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It's part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was about the size of a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Parents, need a side hustle? The Murray School District is hiring

MURRAY, Utah — If you’re a parent in need of a side hustle, the Murray School District wants to talk to you. Unlike many Utah school districts, Murray is fully staffed when it comes to its teachers for the new school year that began Monday. But like many others, the district needs support staff, according to Superintendent Jennifer Covington.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again

PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT

