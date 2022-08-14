Read full article on original website
Clean energy industry leaders say new law will bring windfall to Colorado solar
With more than $300 billion headed to clean energy as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Colorado's solar industry is expecting an explosion in business. "This is transformative, there's no doubt. This is a 10-year signal that we're ready to do business in the United States on clean energy," said Annie Lappe, the Vice President of Policy and Impact at Pivot Energy. "Right now, solar energy accounts for three percent of our U.S. energy supply. With the incentives in this bill, which again are going to bring the price down of solar energy, we're going to see the demand for it...
Time’s Up For The Colorado River Basin Water Plans
For more than two decades the west has become increasingly dry, though the serious implications have often been overlooked by the general public. No more. The Bureau of Reclamation has ordered the seven states with land in the Colorado River Basin to create a water conservation plan by August 16, 2022.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 billion from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
