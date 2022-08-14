ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett part of NBC's Notre Dame broadcasts

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is adding another iconic brand to his resume.

The New York Post reported Sunday that Garrett will do color on NBC’s Notre Dame broadcasts.

He will be teamed with Jac Collinsworth, who will do play-by-play.

The tandem replaces Mike Tirico and Drew Brees.

Per the Post:

Jac Collinsworth will be on play-by-play, while Jason Garrett will be the game analyst, according to sources. Garrett has also replaced Brees on “Football Night in America,” NBC’s pregame show. NBC and Brees decided to part ways after just one season. Brees could do a few more detailed Manningcast-type shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, according to sources.

Collinsworth, a Notre Dame grad, is also expected to continue on “Football Night in America.”

Garrett was head coach of the Cowboys from 2011-19. He was unable to deliver a Super Bowl championship.

Now he steps into a job working on games for arguably college football’s most iconic team that has not won a national championship since 1988.

IN THIS ARTICLE
