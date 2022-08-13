Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
iheartoswego.com
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels Welcomes Hunter Arms Homecoming, Aug. 19-20
The 11th Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend returns Aug. 19-20, sponsored by the Friends of History in Fulton, NY and the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. Hunter firearms are popular collectibles throughout the world. “Hunter Arms, which made its home in Fulton, is a treasured part of our city’s manufacturing history,”...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
iheartoswego.com
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Lions Club Donates $500 to American Legion
The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton American Legion, Post 587. Participating in the presentation are Legion members, from left: Donna Kestner, William Donnelly, and Lawrence Macner, post commander, accepting the check from Fulton Lion Audrey Avery. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 15, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 297 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 8 to August 14) this past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
petbusiness
CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County and Oswego Health Partner to Hold Hiring Event Aug. 24
Oswego Health, one of Oswego County’s largest local employers, will hold a hiring event at the Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. The event will run by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Oswego Health is currently looking to...
iheartoswego.com
Farnham Family Servcies To Hold Customer Service Training Days Sept. 13 and 14
People who face great challenges in life (felonies, addiction, poverty) often miss out on entry level customer service jobs even when they compete with people who have no work experience – the other candidate always seems to get the job. Starting September 13th and 14th, Farnham will help even...
cnycentral.com
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
Oswego County man stole school bus, vandalized school, other buses, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — An Oswego County man was arrested after stealing a school bus, abandoning it and then vandalizing a school and more buses, deputies said. Kody Barr, 25, of Mexico, was seen backing out of a driveway in a Mexico school bus at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
