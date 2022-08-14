ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nina Nunes 'could've gone further' in MMA, but won't change mind about UFC retirement

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO – Nina Nunes won’t be one of those fighters who flip-flops on retirement. She’s done, and vows it’s for good.

After defeating Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) by split decision on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41, Nunes (11-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) took off her gloves, laid them down in the center of the octagon and announced her career is over.

It’s a decision that has been brewing for quite a while, said Nunes, who made her MMA debut just shy of 12 years ago in September 2010. It would’ve happened last month when she was supposed to fight Calvillo originally, but the fight was postponed when Nunes came down with a fight-day illness that had the bout postponed.

Nunes said her life is quite hectic trying to be a mother alongside her wife and double UFC champion Amanda Nunes, and given her priorities to have more children, she said the timing was just right.

“These last few months have been heavy,” Nunes told reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 41. “Amanda’s rematch (with Julianna Peña), opening a new gym, moving, having a two-year-old. It’s just been a lot. That emotion of Amanda losing after a long time, I just wanted to secure that while trying to coach her and train at the same time. I always wanted to have more kids, I wanted to have them close together. I’m not doing that comeback again (after having a child), because that was horrible. So, I’m just going to stop and make a couple in a row.”

Nunes pointed to her victory against Claudia Gadelha at UFC 231 in December 2018 as the pinnacle of her career. After that, she gave undefeated Tatiana Suarez the most competitive fight of her career in a defeat. Then she took a nearly two-year layoff to give birth, and came back in April 2021 to a loss against Mackenzie Dern.

Although Nunes knew after the defeat against Dern that the next fight would be her swan song, she knows there’s still a degree of unfulfilled potential when it comes to her career. Despite that, Nunes said she’s at peace with her decision. She said she’ll remain around the sport as a coach and training partner, but promises we’ll never see her in a competitive setting again.

“I know I could’ve gone further in this sport, but I took two years off for a baby, a year off for a knee surgery – all these things adding up,” Nunes said. “I’m just glad I was able to accomplish what I was. … Absolutely not (going to come back). I am done. Completely done. I told myself when I really retired, I would really retire and focus all my energy on whoever is next.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 41.

ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yazmin Jauregui praises Iasmin Lucindo after tough UFC San Diego win: 'We're the future of the division'

Yazmin Jauregui has nothing but respect for the first opponent of her UFC career. The highly touted Mexican prospect made her debut with the UFC this past Saturday, taking on fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight matchup on the main card of UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego, Calif. Jauregui (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) won the fight by unanimous decision, and in the process, put on a non-stop war that had fans raving about her performance.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jose Johnson: Dana White moved by my story but also looked at hard work to deserve UFC contract

LAS VEGAS – If not for a stroke of luck, Jose Johnson might not be a UFC fighter, but he doesn’t completely see it that way. Competing in front of Dana White for the fourth time, Johnson (15-7) was finally able to impress the UFC boss when he defeated formerly unbeaten Jack Cartwright on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 50. Afterward, Johnson was emotional during his interview with Laura Sanko.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev unsure of title shot if he and Kamaru Usman win next fights: ‘The guy’s scared of me’

The welterweight division will take center stage atop each of the next two UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 278 takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, where 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman returns to try and earn a sixth consecutive title defense as well as a second victory over Leon “Rocky” Edwards. A win for the “Nigerian Nightmare” would also tie him with Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in promotional history at 16.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With UFC contract secured, Claudio Ribeiro wants to be Mike Tyson of middleweight division

LAS VEGAS – Claudio Ribeiro doesn’t think he’s too small for middleweight. Although he weighed in at 181.5 pounds, Ribeiro (10-2) needed just 25 seconds to knock out Ivan Valenzuela on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 50 to earn a UFC contract. He didn’t appear to rule out a move down to welterweight in the future, but Ribeiro thinks his power translates very well at middleweight.
MMAmania.com

Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

