BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Smart Phone#Trurkish#Turkish#Dm#Surfshark#Uap
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
ZDNet

How to change Gmail notifications so you stop missing important emails

How often do you miss email notifications from Gmail? This can be especially frustrating when using the Gmail app because, by default, the app is configured to only show notifications for High Priority emails. But who determines what is a high priority?. That's right, Google determines if an incoming missive...
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

My Bush TV is on the blink! Literally! Advice please!

Hi. There’s some very knowledgeable people on here who I am hoping can advise on this and may have experienced the same issue. I’ve got a Bush LCD 32 inch, not sure of the model, but it’s certainly not a smart TV as it’s roughly 13 years old.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser

An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
INTERNET
komando.com

How to take a break from Facebook

You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Search on TikTok Without an Account?

Using TikTok without an account provides you anonymity without giving away your online presence. If you want to fill up your entertainment quota, you can do it without an account on TikTok. There are several ways you can try to search videos and profiles. You can launch the TikTok app, browse TikTok on PC, and search the videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
The US Sun

How to unblock someone on Facebook

IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

Dishwasher Adsive

Never had a dishwasher before but have used one in the past at work. As dad dont always keep to well now and has been in and out of hospital over the last year and is currently back in hospital. My sister said I should think about getting a dishwasher and a table top one. As I dont have the room in my kitchen for a full sized dishwasher.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Sky + BT Sport end of contract advice

My Sky and BT Sport (brought through Sky) subscription is coming up to its end soon. I know the done thing is to call them and say you want to cancel or something to get money off. I'm currently paying £59 a month. I'm wondering what they may offer,...
ECONOMY
digitalspy.com

Will The UK Ever Get This Cleaver Feature On DAB?

During the uplift that's just been going on I've been using a Pure radio which is the only radio I have that's able to get this cleaver feature which UK radio stations don't do. Let me explain. If you hold an information button down it takes you to a teletext type of screen where you can view the album cover with the song that's playing along with the radio station logo too. The set up was how NDS had done it with their stations in Germany as not only did it show that but another image of the weather forecast there. Besides them other national broadcasting companies that have cottoned onto this idea include NRK, NPO and some French stations. However like over here Denmark haven't done it with their DAB stations just yet. Will any British radio stations ever get this?
U.K.
TheConversationAU

Review bombing is a dirty practice, but research shows games do benefit from online feedback

Online user reviews have come to play a crucial role in our decisions about which products to buy, what TV to watch, and what games to play. But after initial enthusiasm, many platforms have pushed back against them. Netflix’s star ratings and written user reviews are a distant memory, and even YouTube no longer shows the number of “dislikes” a video receives. Negativity in particular is a no-no. Instagram and Facebook will let you “like” a post, but if you dislike it they don’t want to know. Steam, the world’s largest distributor of PC games, has also struggled with negative...
VIDEO GAMES

