Colorado State

The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

10 of the Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Colorado

The next time you visit a restaurant, why not incorporate a little Colorado history into your dining experience. These are some of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Colorado. Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

7 Breathtakingly Beautiful Colorado Waterfalls

The majesty of Colorado's snow-capped mountains is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soaking in all of the beauty and splendor that can be found in the centennial state. Colorado Is Filled With Gorgeous Waterfalls. Colorado is home to no less than 81 named waterfalls. Countless...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

