San Diego County, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]

37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

5 fast facts about San Diego County's majestic monsoonal clouds

The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don't mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,"I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible," or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother's e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Killed in Otay Mesa Collision

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a flatbed truck at an Otay Mesa intersection, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at Coronado Avenue and 25th Street, just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn't so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. "The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said "it was kinda under the table". A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn't pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He'd have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA

