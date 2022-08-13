Read full article on original website
ca.gov
I-8 Closed Tuesday Night Along with Southbound I-5 Connector Ramp
SAN DIEGO — Caltrans crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) connector ramp to Eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) Tuesday, August 16 from 9 P.M to 5 A.M. for an ongoing road improvement project. In addition, a full freeway closure of I-8 at the I-5 interchange will be in effect.
Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit
The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist hit and killed a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard while being chased by a State Parks Officer.
Lake Hodges Dam repair continues
The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]
37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
Tierrasanta, other neighborhoods still dealing with water issues
Tierrasanta and other San Diego neighborhoods are still dealing with issues stemming from a broken water transmission line.
pacificsandiego.com
5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds
The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
Motorcyclist Killed in Otay Mesa Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a flatbed truck at an Otay Mesa intersection, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at Coronado Avenue and 25th Street, just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
onscene.tv
DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego
08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
