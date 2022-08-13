ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak

By Claire Colbert, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December

Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing. This is the fourth time Glossip has received a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy