What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Wildlife Officer Receives Prestigious Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scott Denamen, Ohio Wildlife Officer Supervisor in northeast Ohio, was recently named Ohio Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer Denamen was presented his award during the August meeting of...
Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships
Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
Crime reporting gap could cause funding decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crime statistics in the United States are lagging behind and experts who track crime are worried that gap may never close. The Marshall Project, a non-profit organization that reports on criminal justice, compiled a database showing which of the nation’s roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies didn’t report a full year of […]
Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
WOUB
An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
Drunk driving crackdown to begin before Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting ready to launch its yearly "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
School bus crashes into a house in Ohio; no students injured, driver taken to the hospital
COLLEGE CORNER — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house on Monday morning. According to WHIO, emergency crews were called out to a crash near the Ohio-Indiana border just before 8 a.m. The call came in and reported that a school bus transporting 32 students crashed into a building with the possibility that some were trapped, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson told WHIO.
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan, source unknown
An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week
BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
cdcgamingreports.com
Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st
Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
Natural gas prices more than double in Northeast Ohio
Data from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission shows the standard rate for natural gas has more than doubled from March of this year.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters In Seven More Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization At The Ballot This November
Ohio voters in at least seven cities will get a chance to join many of their neighboring jurisdictions in enacting local marijuana decriminalization at the ballot this November. Activists targeted more than a dozen cities for this year’s election, collecting signatures to place cannabis reform initiatives on local ballots. The...
wvxu.org
Some Ohio lawmakers want to change the state's statute of limitations in cases of rape or wrongful conviction
When a crime is committed in Ohio, there’s usually a limit on how long afterward a person can be charged for it. But state lawmakers are pushing to change that for rape and sexual assault cases. And another coming bill would strike the state’s statute of limitations on crimes...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said […]
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
