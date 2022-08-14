ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Wildlife Officer Receives Prestigious Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scott Denamen, Ohio Wildlife Officer Supervisor in northeast Ohio, was recently named Ohio Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer Denamen was presented his award during the August meeting of...
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships

Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
NBC4 Columbus

Crime reporting gap could cause funding decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crime statistics in the United States are lagging behind and experts who track crime are worried that gap may never close. The Marshall Project, a non-profit organization that reports on criminal justice, compiled a database showing which of the nation’s roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies didn’t report a full year of […]
Cleveland.com

Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
WOUB

An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
Boston 25 News WFXT

School bus crashes into a house in Ohio; no students injured, driver taken to the hospital

COLLEGE CORNER — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house on Monday morning. According to WHIO, emergency crews were called out to a crash near the Ohio-Indiana border just before 8 a.m. The call came in and reported that a school bus transporting 32 students crashed into a building with the possibility that some were trapped, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson told WHIO.
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week

BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
cdcgamingreports.com

Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st

Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
NBC4 Columbus

Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said […]
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
