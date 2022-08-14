ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wt8hh_0hGy6lZU00
France Wildfires This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows an aerial view of a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) (Uncredited)

PARIS — (AP) — A major wildfire that ravaged pine forests in a tourist-beloved area of southwestern France has stopped expanding after rain fell and firefighters worked Sunday to tame it.

Ronan Léaustic, an official in the Gironde region, said 8,000 evacuated residents have been authorized to come back home.

The fire in the Gironde and Landes regions has burned more than 74 square kilometers (29 square miles) since Tuesday.

Marc Vermeulen, commander of the Gironde fire brigade, said the blaze is not extinguished yet and is still burning underground, where there is a lot of peat. Roads in the area have been reopened to residents only and going into the forest remains forbidden.

More than 360 firefighters arrived in France on Friday from Germany, Romania, Poland and Austria to help battle the fire, joining over 1,000 French firefighters already at the site. Greece and Italy each sent two specialized Canadair aircraft.

A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe, creating prime wildfire conditions.

The Gironde region was hit last month by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people.

More than 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

The European Union’s Earth-monitoring Copernicus program said satellite observations showed estimated carbon emissions from wildfires in France during June, July and August were the highest since 2003, reflecting the severity of this year’s fire season.

___

Follow all AP stories about the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
TheConversationAU

10 images show just how attractive Australian shopping strips can be without cars

Think of a typical Australian shopping street: parked cars occupy the prime public space in front of the shops. But we could instead create a place that’s good for business and is beautiful too. It would attract customers while being good for our physical, mental and social health. This isn’t a new idea. Realising they can make better use of the space next to businesses to boost sales, shopping centres design places to attract people. That’s why they provide seats, air-conditioning, music, artwork, cafes and plants outside their shops. Online shopping is even comfier, but it lacks human contact. We know what...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

US officials warn of uptick in weapons smuggled to Haiti

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. investigators say they have noticed an uptick in the amount and caliber of weapons being smuggled from Florida to Haiti in recent months. Anthony Salisbury, chief of the Miami Homeland Security Investigations office, said agents are increasing their efforts to stop the trafficking, noting rising gang violence around Haiti’s capital. Salisbury said the guns seized include a .50 caliber sniper rifle that military snipers use and other machine guns not usually seen. Agents have noticed an increase in caliber and volume. “It’s incredibly disturbing,” Salisbury told The Associated Press. “In the wrong hands, these weapons are capable of causing a vast amount of destruction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Morrison's multiple portfolios: why the law has nothing to do with it

The go-to defence of pretty much everyone who is entangled in the scandal of Scott Morrison’s self-appointment to five ministerial portfolios other than his own is that no laws were broken. But this alleged legality - which remains unclear - is barely relevant to any judgement that might be offered on the affair. Australia’s system of government would cease to function without its actors being willing to observe conventions that do not have the status of law. It is no defence of one’s behaviour to say that no law was broken as a result of it. Australia has a written constitution,...
AUSTRALIA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy