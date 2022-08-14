ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
