Kansas City, MO

Chiefs news roundup — 8/14/2022

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 7-13 on Chiefs Wire below:

AP Photo/David Banks

Here are the most important storylines from this past week:

  • The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 in their first preseason game. Despite the loss, the Chiefs’ first-team offense looked crisp and the defense made some impressive plays.
  • Unfortunately, the Chiefs didn’t come away from the game unscathed. Tight end Blake Bell and running back Derrick Gore suffered injuries during the game, and their future statuses are unclear.
  • Speaking of injuries, the Chiefs had several players return from injury during training camp this past week. Tight end Jody Fortson, offensive lineman Price Tega Wanogho, defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth and receiver Daurice Fountain all returned to action. Cornerback Rashad Fenton was activated from the PUP list, which means he should be returning to action soon.
  • Chiefs icon and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson’s health took a turn for the worse this week. Family members confirmed that Dawson has entered hospice care. They have asked for privacy and prayers during this difficult time.
  • The Chiefs signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Coach Andy Reid seems to be happy about the signing. Shelton hasn’t suited up yet, but he should be coming soon.
  • To clear up some roster room, the Chiefs parted ways with CB DeAndre Baker, giving him a chance to catch on with another squad.
  • This will change throughout the preseason, but the Chiefs released their first depth chart for 90-man offseason roster.

Chiefs training camp started July 27. Here are takeaways and highlights from each day thus far:

Chiefs 2022 schedule preview series

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Roesch breaks down each Chiefs opponent in our 2022 schedule preview series. There will be 14 opponents, and he has covered 11 so far:

More Chiefs stories

AP Photo/David Banks

Skyy Moore: Running back?

Which parts of Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco’s skill set will translate best to NFL?

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time Results/Tickets

1 Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Chicago Bears Noon CT on KSHB-TV Chiefs W/L

2 Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Tickets

3 Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers 7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Tickets

Regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets

3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets

4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets

6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE

9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets

11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets

16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets

17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets

18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

