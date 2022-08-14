Chiefs news roundup — 8/14/2022
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 7-13 on Chiefs Wire below:
Here are the most important storylines from this past week:
- The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 in their first preseason game. Despite the loss, the Chiefs’ first-team offense looked crisp and the defense made some impressive plays.
- Unfortunately, the Chiefs didn’t come away from the game unscathed. Tight end Blake Bell and running back Derrick Gore suffered injuries during the game, and their future statuses are unclear.
- Speaking of injuries, the Chiefs had several players return from injury during training camp this past week. Tight end Jody Fortson, offensive lineman Price Tega Wanogho, defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth and receiver Daurice Fountain all returned to action. Cornerback Rashad Fenton was activated from the PUP list, which means he should be returning to action soon.
- Chiefs icon and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson’s health took a turn for the worse this week. Family members confirmed that Dawson has entered hospice care. They have asked for privacy and prayers during this difficult time.
- The Chiefs signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Coach Andy Reid seems to be happy about the signing. Shelton hasn’t suited up yet, but he should be coming soon.
- To clear up some roster room, the Chiefs parted ways with CB DeAndre Baker, giving him a chance to catch on with another squad.
- This will change throughout the preseason, but the Chiefs released their first depth chart for 90-man offseason roster.
