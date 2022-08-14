Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS News
Health department hits Ross Township restaurant with consumer alert
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department slapped a North Hills restaurant with a consumer alert. An inspector found over a dozen violations at McKnight Kitchen on McKnight Road in Ross Township after an inspection last week. According to the inspection report, there was moldy broccoli and...
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County. Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg wants to raze vacant house listed for county tax bureau sale
A dilapidated house on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg might be razed with help from Westmoreland County’s demolition program. The county already has an interest in the property at 447 Harrison, as it is among those listed by the county Tax Claim Bureau for inclusion in a Sept. 12 upset sale at the courthouse.
Pittsburgh City Council working to remove homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members are working on a way to remove the homeless encampments popping up over the city. “We want immediate action. We want to see people in homes. There’s a humane way to deal with homelessness,” said Pittsburgh City Council president Theresa Kail-Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
nextpittsburgh.com
How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How American Airlines Cuts To Its Flight Schedule Will Impact Pittsburgh Travelers
If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, Pittsburghers may find it harder to get a flight from one major airline. American Airlines cut 28,000 scheduled domestic flights from its November flight schedule — roughly 17% of its initial schedule for the month. Total passenger seats were also cut by 13.5%, and American is now scheduled to serve 19,000 fewer flights across the country than in November of last year.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
US Steel, Shell, Equinor to cooperate on hydrogen hub efforts in region
PITTSBURGH — Efforts continue to bring a hydrogen hub to the Pittsburgh region, with U.S. Steel, Shell, and Equinor announcing plans to work together and explore how to make it a reality. "I think that's a good thing when you have partnership along three industries like this. Obviously U.S....
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
butlerradio.com
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
wtae.com
City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks
PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gateway School Board suspends band director without pay after charges
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, the Gateway School Board determined that sufficient evidence exists to suspend the district’s band director without pay. Last week, Gateway High School band director James Hoeltje was charged with selling or furnishing alcohol to minors. WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to see...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Man robbed of cash after overnight assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning. The unidentified victim flagged down police at around 3:15 a.m. at Liberty and 6th avenues. The victim said two men assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing the scene.
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
Salvation Army handing out free school supplies for families in need
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's back to school week here at KDKA, and as students prepare for the first day of school, local organizations are making sure they don't walk into class emptyhanded.The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania is giving out free school supplies, including backpacks, folders, paper, pencils, and pens.The leader of the North Boroughs location says they had their backpack giveaway on Saturday and had a great turnout.He says they still have several backpacks left for students in need and don't want these items to go to waste."This is huge because we have enough supplies in those backpacks to get them through the first couple of months," said Tylar Melfi. "It's a good opportunity for them to feel prepared. And it relieves the parents. When parents are stress-fre, the kids can be stress-free and relaxed."If your child still needs school supplies, just call your nearest Salvation Army location.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
Delays in South Fayette, Bridgeville areas begin due to I-79 ramp closure
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Commuters in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area experienced long traffic backups today, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp to Interstate 79 North. The shutdown officially started Friday evening, but the large delays from commuters started early this morning. “It normally takes me 3-4 minutes...
Comments / 0