Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-61) face the Colorado Rockies (51-65) Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their 3-game series at Coors Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rockies lead 8-7

The Diamondbacks bounced back from a 5-3 loss in the series opener to shut out the Rockies 6-0 Saturday with ace Zac Gallen on the mound. They have won 5 of their last 7 games.

The Rockies had won 3 of their previous 4 games before getting shut out Saturday. With a win in the finale, they will finish their homestand 4-2.

Diamondbacks at Rockies projected starters

LHP Tommy Henry vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

Henry (1-1, 3.75 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.08 WHIP, 5 BB and 6 K in 12 IP.

Picked up his 1st career win in his last start, allowing 1 run in 7 IP with 4 H, 2 BB and 3 K vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday

Allowed 4 runs in 5 IP in his only other road start

Feltner (2-3, 6.02 ERA) makes his 10th start in 11 appearances. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.0 K/9 through 46 1/3 IP.

Rockies are 2-7 when he starts

Has never faced Arizona

Diamondbacks at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:21 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Diamondbacks +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Rockies -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Diamondbacks +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Rockies -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175) | Rockies -1.5 (+140)

: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175) | Rockies -1.5 (+140) Over/Under (O/U): 11.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Diamondbacks at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

This will be Henry’s first experience pitching in the thin Colorado air.

The Rockies are 33-29 at home this season, while the Diamondbacks are 20-32 on the road. Both teams have played each other fairly evenly all season.

Feltner has allowed 8 runs in his last 9 1/3 innings but he is used to pitching in his home park.

Take the ROCKIES (-130).

Six games between the 2 teams have been decided by only 1 run, although 5 of the Rockies’ last 6 wins have been by 2 or more runs.

Three of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 losses have been by only 1 run.

I like the Rockies to win, but am not confident in a cover.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS +1.5 (-175).

Of the 15 games between Arizona and Colorado, only 2 have had totals of 12 or more runs.

However, Feltner’s last 2 starts had 18 or more total runs.

Take UNDER 11.5 (+100).

