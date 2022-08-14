ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBRD0_0hGxzruh00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-61) face the Colorado Rockies (51-65) Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their 3-game series at Coors Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rockies lead 8-7

The Diamondbacks bounced back from a 5-3 loss in the series opener to shut out the Rockies 6-0 Saturday with ace Zac Gallen on the mound. They have won 5 of their last 7 games.

The Rockies had won 3 of their previous 4 games before getting shut out Saturday. With a win in the finale, they will finish their homestand 4-2.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Diamondbacks at Rockies projected starters

LHP Tommy Henry vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

Henry (1-1, 3.75 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.08 WHIP, 5 BB and 6 K in 12 IP.

  • Picked up his 1st career win in his last start, allowing 1 run in 7 IP with 4 H, 2 BB and 3 K vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday
  • Allowed 4 runs in 5 IP in his only other road start

Feltner (2-3, 6.02 ERA) makes his 10th start in 11 appearances. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.0 K/9 through 46 1/3 IP.

  • Rockies are 2-7 when he starts
  • Has never faced Arizona

Diamondbacks at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:21 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Rockies -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175) | Rockies -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 11.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Diamondbacks at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

This will be Henry’s first experience pitching in the thin Colorado air.

The Rockies are 33-29 at home this season, while the Diamondbacks are 20-32 on the road. Both teams have played each other fairly evenly all season.

Feltner has allowed 8 runs in his last 9 1/3 innings but he is used to pitching in his home park.

Take the ROCKIES (-130).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Six games between the 2 teams have been decided by only 1 run, although 5 of the Rockies’ last 6 wins have been by 2 or more runs.

Three of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 losses have been by only 1 run.

I like the Rockies to win, but am not confident in a cover.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS +1.5 (-175).

Of the 15 games between Arizona and Colorado, only 2 have had totals of 12 or more runs.

However, Feltner’s last 2 starts had 18 or more total runs.

Take UNDER 11.5 (+100).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Henry
Person
Zac Gallen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trey Lipscomb records three-hit game against Lynchburg

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb is playing for the Fredericksburg Nationals. Fredericksburg is a Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Lipscomb went 3-for-5, recording one double, one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases in Fredericksburg’s 10-4 win against the Lynchburg Hillcats Tuesday. Lipscomb was selected by Washington in the...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: New CU Events Center court revealed

Colorado men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball will all play their home games this season on a newly designed Sox Walseth Court. The official CU Buffs Twitter account revealed the fresh look on Wednesday and it’s pretty clean, in my opinion. At halfcourt, the CU logo pops much more with a new gold outline. Also, inside the 3-point arc, a lighter shade of hardwood now envelops the space outside of the lane. The sidelines got a touch-up as well with what appears to be the same flatirons-type design that was previously inside the playing space. Take a look for yourself at the new CU Events Center court: A fresh new look for CUEC 🦬#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/eMp4qE3LKV — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 17, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Rhp Ryan#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 16 days

We’ve passed the Lawrence Vickers mark and have arrived at 16 days to kickoff for the University of Colorado. Sixteen is an interesting digit when you look at the players who have worn the number. Until a few years ago, though, the NFL limited numbers to specific positions. You could only see the quarterback, kicker, punter or wide receiver wearing No. 16. But for college football and the Buffs, there has been a wide range of players on offense, defense and special teams that have rocked the number. Let’s take a look at CU football’s history with the number 16 as we’re now...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy