Huntington, NY

‘Old Skool’ Concert Offers Rhythm and Blues, Dancing

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
The sounds of rhythm and blues poured from the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park Saturday as the town of Huntington put on an “Old Skool” concert.

The Gentlemen of Soul and local solo artist Pamela Carey took the stage for the free concert.

Members of the audience joined in the fun, dancing to band’s music in front of the stage.

The Gentlemen of Soul features three singers and a five-member band, performing soul and rhythm and blues music from the 1970s into the 2000s. Vocalists include Scout Ford, formerly of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and doo-wop legend Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers Revue; Martinez Little, former lead singer of Blue Magic and The Delphonics; and bandleader Lorenzo Bell, current lead singer of R&B singing group Double Exposure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blues Music#Linus Music#Entertain#Rhythm And Blues#Concert#Blue Magic#Skool#The Chapin Rainbow Stage#The Teenagers Revue#R B
Nancy on Norwalk

Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
