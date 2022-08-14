Moto Razr 2022: a new teardown video reveals potential hinge and display upgrades compared to last-gen Motorola foldables

Read full article on original website
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
notebookcheck.net
New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action
Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 debuts in India via Flipkart
Motorola has made the Moto Tab G62 official today (August 17, 2022) as the latest in its series of Android tablets for the Indian market. It is, as the OEM has hinted, a smaller version of the Moto Tab G70 - although this does mean it gets a "stunning" 2K (albeit LCD and apparently not more than 60Hz) display, Dolby Atmos "Quad Speaker" audio and 4GB of RAM.
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
notebookcheck.net
AYA Neo adds minor upgrades to the Air Lite handheld console spec list without modifying the price
Back in June, AYA Neo announced its Air thin and light handheld console with OLED display and the crowdfunding period that allows backers to pre-order units at a discounted price is set to end on August 23. In order to reduce production costs with diversified configurations, AYA Neo is now upgrading some specs for the entry-level Lite version so it is more in line with the standard version, without bumping the original US$549 price (US$499 for backers who pre-order before the end of August).
Samsung Bespoke Edition foldables should look to Moto Maker for inspiration
When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, one of the event's standout parts was the revelation that you could customize the Fold 2 if you bought it from Samsung. You could choose between four colors for the hinge and two colors for the rest of the device. That might not be Moto Maker levels of options, but it was exciting to see, and we hoped it would continue with future foldables. Sadly, it didn't.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. MacBook Air M2: which is more cutting edge?
Dell and Apple have put out two of the most cutting-edge laptops we’ve seen in a while. The Dell XPS 13 Plus and the M2 MacBook Air both push the boundaries of laptop design but in different ways. Which is more forward-thinking and most worthy of your money?. Having...
TechRadar
Did Pete Lau really tease a OnePlus foldable phone?
Samsung released the fourth iteration of its foldable phones last week while Xiaomi launched the second iteration of its foldable phone. OnePlus might be joining in on the foldable train, or at least that is what we can make it from the recent tweet from OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau.
notebookcheck.net
OmniVision announces its second-gen 200MP image sensor for next-gen mobile devices
Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet Tablet. Samsung has now launched multiple image sensors with the highest resolution known to devices such as smartphones. However, its main competitor in this arena OmniVision is keeping up with a new, second-gen 200MP product, the OVB0A. The new top-end sensor is not the largest...
Motorola Moto Tab G62 gets official
The new Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet is now official and the device comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display. The display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels and it comes with and the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The tablet also...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Sony Xperia 1 V to feature an ultra-micro-hole front camera that allows an almost bezel-less design without a punch hole or notch
In the age of almost bezel-less displays, the essential front-facing camera module has become a major obstacle for smartphone manufacturers in their quest to design an all-display mobile device. While Sony simply opted to give its flagship smartphones like the current Xperia 1 IV a slightly larger top bezel, other solutions include the rather exotic motorized pop-up camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro, rather annoying punch holes and notches as well as lackluster under-display cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series will debut with a version of HarmonyOS 3.0 capable of an exclusive "emergency text" feature
Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Huawei is still expected to launch Mate 40 and 40 Pro successors before the end of 2022. They are expected to launch as high-end phablets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-series silicon, albeit limited to 4G/LTE connectivity. Now, they also have an interesting new Weibo leak.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are shown to beat a Galaxy S22 Ultra in a battery drain test
Samsung touts its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 as its most advanced foldable devices yet; however, the OEM has not managed to upgrade their battery capacities much, at 4,400mAh and 3,700mAh respectively. At 5,000mAh, the Galaxy S22 Ultra faces no such limitations by comparison. Therefore, one might presume...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone X to iPhone 14 Pro camera and design comparison highlights bumpy ride and missed opportunity
A talented 3D artist has put together an image comparing the rear sides of five of the most recent Apple iPhones to visually highlight exactly what is going on with the overall design and the camera bump. The contrast between the iPhone X and the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro is especially striking. The lineup also reveals a missed opportunity for Apple.
Vivo launches V25 and V25 Pro with 64MP OIS cameras and color-changing design
Vivo brings OIS to its midrange phones with the V25 and V25 Pro
Would you pick Samsung's new Flip4 or Fold4 phone? What your response might say about you
Mobile phone makers can guess with surprising accuracy which Samsung's new Flip4 or Fold4 smartphone is calling your name.
notebookcheck.net
Apple A17 Bionic destined for iPhone 15 Pro models only claims prophetic leaker
The iPhone 14 series hasn’t even been released yet and we already have quite the steady flow of leaks and rumors about its potential 2023 successor, the Apple iPhone 15 series. This latest one, courtesy of a user on the social media site Weibo via the Chinese-language site ITHome, is quite believable considering current expectations about the Apple iPhone 14 range. The source claims that Apple will once again use two separate SoCs for the four devices in the lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series projected to land with choices of flat or curved displays with new bezel-shrinking technology
According to the latest leaks, Xiaomi is currently rushing to make the 13 series one of the first (if not the first) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android flagship smartphones on Earth. They have been rumored to retain the curved displays of their predecessors, whereas some other OEMs have gone with the flat-screen trend instead, even in their latest high-end models.
