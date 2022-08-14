Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
Body found in Anahuac believed to be of 72-year-old missing woman, officials say
Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies said they have located a body in a canal in Anahuac that they believe to be of missing Bettye Robinson.
Comments / 0