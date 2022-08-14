Read full article on original website
homer salter
3d ago
everyone knew all of those officers especially the leader who were in charge it's several things that's mandatory one should know before you break into someone's house with a noknock warrant in the middle of the night the main thing you should know that the individual you are looking for is present there or who is there that's vital knowing if you start trying to break into ANYONE home you are going to get a violent response
OurWorldataGlance
2d ago
The attorney general needs to be charged and held accountable for not doing his job.
Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy in Breonna Taylor Case: Reports
A former detective accused of falsifying the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant of Breonna Taylor's Louisville apartment will plead guilty later this month, according to multiple reports. The former detective, Kelly Goodlett, was arrested along with three other officers in connection with the botched raid that resulted in...
Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown’s darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2021. The officers had a warrant to search the house for drugs. Brown’s cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed by bullets as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Local prosecutors brought no charges against the deputies after concluding they were justified in using deadly force. Lawyers for James’ family say there are striking parallels between this case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. In both cases, officers arrived in the middle of the night and forced their way into homes with little to no warning. And each case involved a shootout that killed an unarmed Black woman.
Trial set for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with shutting down Clark Memorial Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-six protesters charged with shutting down the 2nd Street Bridge as part of a Black Lives Matter Protest in June, 2020 will be tried together in early November. Jury selection is expected to begin Nov. 3 with the trial starting on Nov. 7. The protesters are...
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
A Guilty Plea In The Breonna Taylor Case; No Inmates In New York; & New Testimony In R Kelly’s Chicago Trial
Former Louisville Police Officer Will Plead Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case One of the former Louisville police officers charged in the Breonna Taylor case plans to plead guilty. Detective Kelly Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for her allegedly falsifying an affidavit to search Taylor’s apartment. A charge which she plans to plead guilty to, according […]
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
LMPD: Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night that left a man dead. LMPD's First Division responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of W Main Street. When police arrived on the scene,...
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Mother convinces judge to let man accused of killing brother in Shively be incarcerated at home
SHIVELY, Ky. — The man charged with killing another in Shively is the victim's brother, and both he, and their mother, are claiming it was an act of self-defense. Police said Latonie Pruitt, 31, shot and killed 45-year-old Deandre Jones Wednesday morning at their home on Ecton Lane. Pruitt,...
Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son
Dorton Town Hall - 11:00 p.m. Flooding update from the Governor's office - 11:00 p.m. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. Pigskin Previews - North Laurel. Updated: 23 hours ago. Living in...
