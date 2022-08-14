ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

FOX59

Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
WANE-TV

2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
WTHR

Kokomo woman charged in fire at apartment complex

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was charged in connection with an attempted arson at an apartment complex. Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report. Firefighters were called Aug. 8 to the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of...
KOKOMO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
GREENFIELD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation

Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.

