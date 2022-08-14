Read full article on original website
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
WANE-TV
2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. Man shot while walking on southwest side It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest […]
Indy man sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this week for armed fentanyl trafficking and illegal gun possession.
Kokomo woman charged in fire at apartment complex
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was charged in connection with an attempted arson at an apartment complex. Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report. Firefighters were called Aug. 8 to the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of...
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Indiana circus
A man is accused of exposing himself during the Heritage Days Festival while yelling "bald eagle."
Tip leads investigators to Kokomo arson suspect
A Kokomo woman faces several charges in connection with an apartment fire.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
Residents of northeast Indy apartment complex worried about ongoing violence
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD spent several hours Tuesday investigating the shooting of a man at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side. “I’m really tired of seeing blood,” said Jasmine Klepinger, who lives at the complex with her boyfriend. Klepinger said she’s seen her share, though,...
‘Took it too far with the gun’: Muncie 19-year-old says he and friends set up teen before robbery, shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery that led to a teen’s shooting in Muncie over the weekend. Edgar J. Harrell is charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for the Aug. 13 incident at his home on North Wolfe Street. The 19-year-old told police he was hanging […]
Missing Greenfield woman found safe
UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized hundreds of guns over the last year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana man sentenced 25 years in prison in Michigan homicide case after he targeted LGBTQ+ community
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Indiana man who targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community before pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35 of Indianapolis, was sentenced in front of a Wayne County judge for a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for the fentanyl-related deaths of two men in Indiana, according to Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. Dearborn County Judge Sally McLaughlin sentenced Seth Donohue, 25, of Brookville, Indiana...
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
WANE-TV
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Rammed While Attempting to Apprehend Domestic Violence Suspect
AVON- On 08/15/2022 at approximately 5:33am, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a woman who had been reportedly strangled on Greenbriar Dr. near Avon. While deputies responded, they were advised that the male suspect was leaving the residence in his truck. The suspect was later identified...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Convicted killer accused of setting fire to women’s shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman with a history of mental illness who once stabbed a man to death is now facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire set at a local women’s shelter. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Shanda D....
