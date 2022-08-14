ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duane Brown to be Jets' LT after George Fant moves to RT

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Jets will be without Mekhi Becton for what’s likely to be the entire 2022 season, the second year in a row he’ll miss just about the whole campaign. Not long after learning about the severity of Becton’s knee injury, the Jets signed veteran tackle Duane Brown.

There was some speculation about whether Brown would play left tackle or if George Fant would remain there after starting training camp at that spot, but there isn’t much question anymore. In practice on Sunday, Fant lined up at right tackle to start practice, a clear indication that Brown will be Zach Wilson’s blindside protector.

Robert Saleh confirmed after practice Sunday that Brown will be the team’s left tackle, with Fant manning the right side.

Chuma Edoga was at left tackle in Fant’s place, but that’s only temporary until Brown officially signs his contract and gets up to speed with his new team. When the regular season begins, it will be Fant at right tackle with Brown at his usual spot on the left side.

Brown has played left tackle his entire career, playing and starting 203 games in his career with the Texans and Seahawks since 2008.

