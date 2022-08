The 11th annual Lake Superior 20/20 Studio & Art Tour, centered in the Two Harbors area, is a self-guided tour of local artists’ personal studios. The 43 participating artists represent a range of mediums that includes painting, drawing, ceramics, fiber, photography, wood, jewelry and more. Among the host studios are three farms and one native plant greenhouse. The tour runs Sept. 23-25.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO