This letter is a response to state Sen. Bob Rankin’s recent commentary in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, which was full of falsehoods and misconceptions. Sen. Rankin, perhaps you are unaware that the Colorado Option bill was born out of the fact that rural Coloradans pay significantly more for health care and health insurance than those on the Front Range. Yes, we do. The bill does not impose price controls. It sets targets and allows the industry to decide on how to achieve those targets.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO