Oak Creek, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Sue White

Suzanna “Sue” Lenae White was born on November 21, 1969 in Grand Junction, Colorado. As a child she resided in Meeker, Colorado until moving to Craig, Colorado at the age of 7 where she met some of her lifelong friends. Sue, as she was most widely known, graduated...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man shoots bear that broke into his downtown home

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Ken Mauldin heard his German shepherd barking and his wife, Kelly, screaming. He rushed out of his room after hearing the scream. A bear was at the top of the stairs of their Steamboat Springs home, looking at Mauldin from about 10 feet away.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Sue White was a local icon who made Steamboat proud

Congratulations to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the headline and front-page tribute to Sue White. I admit that I cried while reading it. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Solar co-op backed by Steamboat, Routt County has nearly 100 members

Nearly 100 people in Northwest Colorado have signed on to a solar co-op that received funding from local governments in an effort to further goals outlined in the Routt County Climate Action Plan. Steamboat Springs and Routt County each gave $10,000 toward the Colorado arm of the group United Solar...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort announces winter flights to Hayden airport, adds new destination

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. announced the 2022-23 flight plan at Yampa Valley Regional Airport will continue to include 16 flights through six airlines, with an additional flight to Nashville through Southwest, according to a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Last winter marked the first time 16 flights and...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Players offer a Western melodrama this weekend

The Yampa Valley Players will present the group’s Western melodrama, “The Diligent Daughter or Lips That Touch Wine,” on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20. Both performances start at 6:30 p.m. at the Julie Harris Theater at the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mad Rabbit Trails proposal still waiting for state input

The U.S. Forest Service is still waiting for input from state agencies on the Mad Rabbit Trails project, further delaying the much-anticipated release of details about the proposed trail network on Rabbit Ears Pass. Hahns Peak and Bears Ears District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said Monday, Aug. 15, the assessment has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Big Pivots: What advocates of nuclear must also talk about

A nuclear reactor might be a nice addition to the economy of Craig, the community in northwestern Colorado. But can Colorado afford nuclear power?. Three coal-burning units at Craig will be closed between 2025 and 2030. Those plants and associated mining provide the Moffat County School District with roughly 20% of its property tax base and many jobs that pay uncommonly well for rural Colorado.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat’s first full-time rabbi settling into new role

Steamboat Springs never had a full-time rabbi, but last week, Kolby Morris-Dahary stepped in as the first full-time solo Rabbi of Har Mishpacha. She, her husband and their two kids moved into a home in Oak Creek earlier this month. Translated as “Mountain Family,” Har Mishpacha is a non-denominational Jewish...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Colorado Public Option is good for Routt County

This letter is a response to state Sen. Bob Rankin’s recent commentary in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, which was full of falsehoods and misconceptions. Sen. Rankin, perhaps you are unaware that the Colorado Option bill was born out of the fact that rural Coloradans pay significantly more for health care and health insurance than those on the Front Range. Yes, we do. The bill does not impose price controls. It sets targets and allows the industry to decide on how to achieve those targets.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Positive body image begins early for children

Some alarming statistics: More than half of American girls have negative feelings about their body, a number that grows to nearly 80 percent by their high school years. Even more disturbing are recent studies that show children as young as kindergarten worry about their body weight and appearance. Growing up...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

