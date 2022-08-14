Fatality and Multiple Injuries Occur in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. An accident on August 19 in Napa caused by a wrong-way driver led to the death of one motorist and injuries to four others. Calls were placed to the Napa police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a multiple-vehicle collision along Highway 29 near Butler Bridge. According to the accident report, a driver going south along the northbound lanes of the highway hit four vehicles.

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO