Man Dies After Early Morning I-80 Crash, Possibly Due To Medical Emergency
DIXON (BCN) A 49-year-old Roseville man died after a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning and investigators believe the death may have been a result of a medical emergency rather than injuries suffered in the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash...
Driver Dies In Collision On State Route 4 Early Monday
A driver was fatally injured early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol has announced. The collision occurred around 12:41 a.m. on State Route 4 east of Willow Pass Road. A vehicle was traveling eastbound collided with the side of another vehicle after approaching it from behind and trying to pass it.
Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Crash involving big-rig, other vehicles blocking lanes of SB I-680 in Martinez
Update: 511 SF Bay reported on Twitter that the right lane of southbound traffic on I-680 is now open. The left and center lanes remain blocked as of 1:52 p.m. The northbound left lane also remains blocked. A crash involving an overturned big-rig and multiple other vehicles is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate Highway […]
1 Dead In Multi-Car Collision On I-880 Near 66Th Avenue
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The victim's name was not available early Monday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The collision was reported about 3 a.m., when a Toyota RAV4 rear-ended a...
13-year-old girl reported missing in East Bay
A 13-year-old girl has been missing in the East Bay since Saturday and the Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.
Wrong-Way Driver in Napa Causes Five-Vehicle Accident
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Occur in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. An accident on August 19 in Napa caused by a wrong-way driver led to the death of one motorist and injuries to four others. Calls were placed to the Napa police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a multiple-vehicle collision along Highway 29 near Butler Bridge. According to the accident report, a driver going south along the northbound lanes of the highway hit four vehicles.
Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton
A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]
Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl found safe
OAKLAND (BCN) A 14-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Oakland has been found safe, police said Tuesday. Natalia Perez Rivera had last been seen Saturday morning and Oakland police asked for help in finding her. Police said Tuesday morning that she was found safe, but they did...
Deadly multi-car crash on Highway 29 closes northbound lanes
Napa Police say California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, just north of George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, first and transported a victim to the hospital via helicopter. Officials say another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, two others were uninjured.
French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
Elderly man struck by car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
