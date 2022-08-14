Read full article on original website
Related
USA Bobsled/Skeleton makes strategic changes to its staff
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — USA Bobsled/Skeleton (UASBS) announced, Wednesday, several changes to its coaching and administrative staff. Many of the changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach to long-term growth […]
Nature.com
Effectiveness of protected areas influenced by socio-economic context
Protected area (PA) performance is thought to depend on effective conservation management and favourable socio-economic context. However, increasing evidence of continued biodiversity decline within PAs raises the question of whether fundamental ecological and socio-economic constraints might actually affect PA effectiveness. Here we quantify how threats to biodiversity, socio-economic context and conservation efforts play out across 114 PAs in 25 European and African countries. We found that even in the presence of highly favourable socio-economic context and conservation efforts, it is not possible to completely offset the intensity of threats and prevent biodiversity decline. Projections show that halting biodiversity decline across the studied PA network may require at least a 35% increase in conservation efforts over a decade. However, as PAs approach zero biodiversity loss, even greater efforts and resources would be needed because of the principle of diminishing marginal returns. Our findings point to limited effectiveness of PAs and their management that might not be possible to address by simply increasing resources. Additionally, the adoption of core design principles of sustainable systems that take into account the social"“ecological contexts of PAs could help overcome the observed hurdles of limited effectiveness and thus better integrate PAs into sustainable development efforts.
BBC
Nairo Quintana disqualified from 2022 Tour de France for drug infringement
Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for an in-competition drug infringement, the UCI has announced. Analysis of two blood samples from the 32-year-old showed the presence of banned drug tramadol. Quintana has now been stripped of his overall sixth-place finish, but has 10...
BBC
Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire
Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
Comments / 0