KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
KITV.com
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 16, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Light winds and hot temperatures Wednesday. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory
UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore!. NOAA said R016 — also known as “Right Spot” — gave birth to a pup on Aug 3. The baby monk seal will be known for now as PO9. Officials said this...
KITV.com
13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,696 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,696 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,619. The statewide test positivity rate is 10.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Breaking: Another Southwest Hawaii Mid-Pacific Diversion
For the second time in three weeks, a Southwest Hawaii flight has had an over-water diversion. Today, Southwest flight 1281 departed Oakland this morning at 9:38 AM, and was inbound to Maui. Something severe enough occurred mid-Pacific that the plane made a u-turn nearing the half way point to Hawaii. Data from Flightaware would seem to indicate the diversion took place at just over 90 minutes into the flight. The flight did a u-turn then landed safely at Oakland at 12:42 PM. There was an unexplained delay before the aircraft actually arrived at the gate, thirty minutes later. Southwest said only that the cause was a “mechanical issue requiring review.” The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737MAX 8.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
KITV.com
Hawaii Coffee Association Hosts International Roaster and Brewer Competitions on Oahu
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii is the most well-known coffee-growing region in the nation, with a 200-year history across the islands. That's what makes it a perfect location for two of six U.S. Coffee Championships preliminary competitions: Roaster and Brewers Cup.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
KITV.com
Woman in critical condition after near-drowning at Honolulu Magic Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water near Magic Island, Tuesday morning. Lifeguards using a jet ski and a rescue paddle board responded to reports of an unresponsive swimmer around 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
