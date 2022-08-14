ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
Breaking: Another Southwest Hawaii Mid-Pacific Diversion

For the second time in three weeks, a Southwest Hawaii flight has had an over-water diversion. Today, Southwest flight 1281 departed Oakland this morning at 9:38 AM, and was inbound to Maui. Something severe enough occurred mid-Pacific that the plane made a u-turn nearing the half way point to Hawaii. Data from Flightaware would seem to indicate the diversion took place at just over 90 minutes into the flight. The flight did a u-turn then landed safely at Oakland at 12:42 PM. There was an unexplained delay before the aircraft actually arrived at the gate, thirty minutes later. Southwest said only that the cause was a “mechanical issue requiring review.” The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737MAX 8.
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
