ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Alberta#Linus Outdoor
Outsider.com

WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park

In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park

“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
LIFESTYLE
Narcity

6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends

The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty. Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded...
TRAVEL
NPR

Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets after road washouts in June

Weeks after flooding cut off much of Yellowstone National Park from surrounding areas, officials fixed up an old stagecoach road so that a limited number of visitors can go in and out of an entrance along the Montana border. The temporary route is also a kind of lifeline for a neighboring town dependent on summer tourism. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports.
GARDINER, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy