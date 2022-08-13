Read full article on original website
Related
A 63-year-old woman died after being pierced by a beach umbrella that flew across and struck her at South Carolina beach
Multiple reports say that Tammy Perreault died earlier this week after an umbrella impaled her at Garden City Beach on Wednesday.
Brothers Killed After Elderly Driver Plows Through Hardee's
The driver reportedly careened across a busy road and collided with the side of the restaurant, hitting the two brothers who were eating breakfast.
Entire police force quits after Black town manager takes office
The entire police force in the small town of Kenly, North Carolina, has resigned, citing a hostile work environment after a Black town manager took office. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM
Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family's Triple Homicide Continues To Haunt Virginia Town 20 Years Later
Authorities are holding out hope that they'll find those responsible for killing a Virginia couple before kidnapping and murdering their child in North Carolina two decades ago. Monday marked 20 years since married couple Michael and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Oak Level, Virginia, home, about...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
After my second son was born 8 years ago, anxiety made me stop driving. I want to be able to drive again without fear.
Since the birth of my second son, I've been anxious whenever I try to drive. It's stopped me from doing things with my kids, and I want to resolve it.
Comments / 0