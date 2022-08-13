ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM

Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Horry County, SC
The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after 'burial site' found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA

