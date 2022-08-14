ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy