Shaheen Holloway wants Seton Hall to play pressure defense with a rotation of nearly a dozen players
Shaheen Holloway led Saint Peter’s on a storybook run through the NCAA Tournament last March by playing pressure defense and stunning teams like Kentucky and Purdue along the way. Now he has helped re-make the roster at his alma mater Seton Hall by adding experienced transfers -- and he...
Judge refuses to allow N.J. father access to footage from Rutgers football game vs. Penn State
The father insisted he was seeking a confidential football video because his teenage daughter might have a future as a coach. The Rutgers football program contended the video wasn’t for public consumption. A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the trial judge who dismissed the father’s Open Public Records...
therecord-online.com
CM grad Probst transfers from Seton Hall to Alabama
LOCK HAVEN, PA – In August of 2021, former Central Mountain baseball standout Zane Probst traveled three hours east for what would be an outstanding sophomore season pitching for the Seton Hall (NJ) Blue Pirates this past spring. But this past weekend saw Probst making the 15-hour drive southwest to Tuscaloosa, AL, to become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Reigning sectional and regional champion Irvington HS football team gets ready for the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The reigning state sectional and regional champion Irvington High School football team is getting ready for the season. The Blue Knights will kick off the season at Woodbridge on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. Under seventh-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, the Blue Knights won...
insidernj.com
Golfing with Bucco – and Friends
DENVILLE – Darkness was falling Monday night when Anthony M. Bucco looked over what was now an empty golf course at the Rockaway River Country Club and said, “Hard to believe it’s been 25 years.”. This was near the conclusion of this year’s Bucco golf outing fundraiser,...
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
njarts.net
James Moody jazz fest to feature Fantasia, Terence Blanchard, hip-hop/spoken word show and more
The 11th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival in Newark will include concerts by Fantasia, The Yellowjackets and Terence Blanchard; jazz/hip-hop/spoken word concert featuring rappers such as Chuck D and Rakim and poets such as Nikki Giovanni and Sonia Sanchez); a collaboration between singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and dancer Savion Glover, and more.
Thrillist
JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List
Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
baristanet.com
Up Next! Montclair Jazz Festival Grand Finale – Downtown Jamboree! Saturday, September 10
Montclair, NJ – Montclair’s summer of jazz has been amazing so far, and there’s one more big party coming your way. If you were at the all-day Lackawanna Block Party Saturday (yes, we saw you having fun and dancing up a storm with DJ Brother Mister!) get ready for one last hurrah. The award-winning Montclair Jazz Festival returns after Labor Day for the 2022 Grand Finale: a series of community events leading up to the highly-anticipated Downtown Jamboree on Saturday, September 10.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
‘I can’t believe that’s it.’ News of St. John’s University S.I. campus closure rocks students, alum.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The abrupt news Friday of the closure of the St. John’s University Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester came as a surprise to incoming freshmen, current students and alumni who once called it home. Some were looking forward to...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
fox5ny.com
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
whbc.com
19 Train Cars Derail in Lawrence Township – LISTEN to On-Scene Interview HERE
A mack truck and a train collided near Manchester Avenue in Lawrence Township this morning. Live and Local’s Jordan Miller spoke with officials from the scene:. 19 cars derailed but fortuenately all were empty.
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
247Sports
