LOCK HAVEN, PA – In August of 2021, former Central Mountain baseball standout Zane Probst traveled three hours east for what would be an outstanding sophomore season pitching for the Seton Hall (NJ) Blue Pirates this past spring. But this past weekend saw Probst making the 15-hour drive southwest to Tuscaloosa, AL, to become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program.
