Injury update on Drew Gilbert

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Vol Drew Gilbert debuted with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Aug. 9.

The Woodpeckers compete in the Carolina League and are a Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Gilbert went 0-for-2 with one walk and one stolen base in Fayetteville’s 6-4 loss against the Down East Wood Ducks Saturday.

During the game, Gilbert suffered an injury.

“Drew Gilbert has a right forearm injury and is undergoing further evaluation, according to the Astros,” Chandler Rome announced.

Gilbert was assigned to Fayetteville on Aug. 8 from FCL Astros Orange, a rookie-level affiliate of Houston.

The former Vol was selected by Houston in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gilbert appeared in 58 games for the Vols in 2022, totaling 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, 60 runs, 72 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 33 walks and four stolen bases. He started 57 contests during the 2022 campaign.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

