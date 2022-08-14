ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Senzel records one hit, walk against Cubs

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Cincinnati centerfielder Nick Senzel recorded one hit in the Reds’ 7-2 loss against the Cubs Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Senzel went 1-for-4 with one walk. The former Vol has recorded eight hits in his last 10 games.

Senzel has recorded a .244 batting average in 2022, totaling three home runs, 18 RBIs, 36 runs, 11 doubles and six stolen bases.

He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Reds in the 2016 MLB draft. The former Vol made his MLB debut in 2019.

Senzel played for Tennessee from 2014-16 and was an All-America standout for the Vols.

During his junior season and final year at Tennessee, he led the SEC with 25 doubles.

