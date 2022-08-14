ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

28 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZCeK_0hGxbsVk00

This is the first Sunday with NFL football again. It is still just the preseason but we are officially back in football season.

The Arizona Cardinals are now only four weeks — 28 days — away from their season opener.

In 28 days, they will take the field at State Farm Stadium in Week 1 to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Safety Charles Washington has worn No. 28 since he came to the team. He and others who wore No. 28 before him are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaBJi_0hGxbsVk00

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411nUW_0hGxbsVk00

© Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw1e6_0hGxbsVk00
© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

4 Chiefs players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

The NFL mandates that teams go from the initial 90-man preseason rosters to the final 53-man version by Tuesday, August 30, at 4 pm ET. That means that after the Kansas City Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Chicago Bears, Andy Reid and company now have two weeks to fine-tune the bottom of the Chiefs roster. For players on the bubble, a high-quality showing in the Chiefs preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders (Saturday, August 20, 4 pm ET) is crucial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#28 Days#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Republic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 16 of Chiefs training camp

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted their penultimate practice session at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team had avoided the injury bug for the majority of camp, but it seems to have caught up to them this week. JuJu Smith-Schuster was still absent from practice and two others left the practice field early on Wednesday. Outside of the training camp attrition, it was another back-and-forth day at training camp. The defense had a few interceptions, while the offense found the majority of their success in red zone work, both on the ground and through the air.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce roster moves ahead of Tuesday's roster cuts deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline. The most notable of the players waived is Lonnie Johnson. The team traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to acquire after the 2022 NFL draft. It’s a safe bet that those conditions required him to make the roster, so that pick will stay with the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy