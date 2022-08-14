28 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

This is the first Sunday with NFL football again. It is still just the preseason but we are officially back in football season.

The Arizona Cardinals are now only four weeks — 28 days — away from their season opener.

In 28 days, they will take the field at State Farm Stadium in Week 1 to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Safety Charles Washington has worn No. 28 since he came to the team. He and others who wore No. 28 before him are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK