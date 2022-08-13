ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak

By Claire Colbert, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Atlanta, Athens get $49.9 million in infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Utah LLWS player sustains brain injury after fall from bunk

A Utah community is hoping for a good word about the condition of Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, who underwent emergency surgery for a brain injury sustained shortly after his arrival in Williamsport, Pa. Oliverson, 12, and his teammates from the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Lake Huron#Greater Detroit
jacksonprogress-argus.com

6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections

Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, 2021, who was booted from her House leadership...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy