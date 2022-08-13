More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak

Read full article on original website
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn't pushed over the edge. The manager of 80% of the state's power grid -- the California Independent System Operator -- issued a statewide...
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say
A tour plane carrying six French tourists and a pilot crashed into Lake Powell in Utah Saturday, killing two people and injuring five others, officials said. Witnesses called the National Park Service Dispatch to report the crash around 5:20 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine
Maine Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue was returning from his lunch break when he heard a "loud thud" and the sound of metal rolling. Lucky for Donahue, he narrowly missed being hit Friday afternoon by a large "sleeve-like object" that likely fell from a plane near the Maine State House.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Atlanta, Athens get $49.9 million in infrastructure grants
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Utah LLWS player sustains brain injury after fall from bunk
A Utah community is hoping for a good word about the condition of Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, who underwent emergency surgery for a brain injury sustained shortly after his arrival in Williamsport, Pa. Oliverson, 12, and his teammates from the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara,...
Former US Rep. TJ Cox indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges
Former US Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, has been indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges related in part to campaign donations, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. Cox pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday afternoon, following his arrest hours before at the Fresno...
6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections
Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, 2021, who was booted from her House leadership...
