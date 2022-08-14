ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday. Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.Police are still investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in leg in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.Shamar Roach, 24, of Glassport, turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.Investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month. 
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting

An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.    
WILKINSBURG, PA

