Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Multiple juveniles suspected involved with morning North Side accident
A pair of juvenile females were detained following an early morning car accident in the North Side. Around 7:40 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday. Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.Police are still investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Woman shot in leg in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
Man stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood after dispute with coworker, in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood after he and his coworker got into a fight, according to police. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue around 12 p.m. Pittsburgh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after being shot in North Braddock
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot in North Braddock on Sunday evening. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue at 6:33 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a 29-year-old...
Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.Shamar Roach, 24, of Glassport, turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.Investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — Another weekend, another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh. This time, in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. A swarm of police responded to the Homewood north apartment complex on Everton Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a person had been shot. Pittsburgh public safety...
Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens accused in July robbery, shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens accused of a July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The shooting happened on East Warrington on July 29 and it left a man unable to speak. According to police paperwork, it said the victim was robbed while trying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man was driving 95 mph and legally drunk when he hit vehicle, killing Pittsburgh-area man: police
A 24-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly driving while intoxicated on his birthday and, in North Versailles, striking another vehicle whose driver died in the hospital. Shamar Allyn Roach, of Glassport, was also charged with reckless driving, aggravated assault by vehicle with DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless...
71-year-old man killed in Hempfield Township house fire
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was killed after his home caught fire in Hempfield Township Monday. According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, witnesses called 911 around 8:18 a.m. to report the house at 162 Ferens Lane was spewing smoke and flames. The coroner’s office said...
wtae.com
Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office...
Altercation between co-workers ends with stabbing
Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Larimer on Monday afternoon. According to a release, police were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man robbed of cash after overnight assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning. The unidentified victim flagged down police at around 3:15 a.m. at Liberty and 6th avenues. The victim said two men assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing the scene.
Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting
An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
Pittsburgh-area man gets prison time after shooting girlfriend in front of her children
An Allegheny County man who shot a woman three times in front of her young children will spend at least eight years in prison, the Tribune-Review reported. Joseph Hogg, 37, of Reserve, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, and reckless endangerment in April.
“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder
PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.
wtae.com
After getting shot at a Fourth of July parade, 8-year-old left paralyzed feels 'hopeless' and angry
Before July Fourth, Cooper Roberts was almost always active and running around. He loved playing sports — including soccer, baseball and football — and riding his bike, his family has said. Video above: Milwaukee Brewers honor Cooper Roberts, the youngest Highland Park victim. Life has looked very different...
wtae.com
'We fell short': Pittsburgh police apologizes after gunfire erupted near youth football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders met with a group of parents and coaches in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Monday night after gunshots rang out Sunday near a youth football game. Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game, and...
Comments / 0