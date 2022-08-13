Read full article on original website
wis.community
The Great Community Cookout & Car Show
Join us in Downtown Menomonie - Lot 6, corner of Broadway and 6th ave, across the street from The Raw Deal - for our 16th Annual Great Community Cookout. Enjoy live music, delicious food and drink, and fun games for the whole family! There will be a raffle, proceeds benefitting Downtown Menomonie, Inc.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Pierce County Fair
Standing underneath his tent, Wilson Mills calls out to potential customers. It’s a cloudy, cool mid-afternoon day, but that doesn’t stop people at the Pierce County Fair from stopping by to say hello. “Apples! Who wants apples?,” he calls out with a smile. Mills has been vending...
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
airlinegeeks.com
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
drydenwire.com
Multi-Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, August 8th, 2022, at 2:25 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road North of St Croix Falls, WI.
fox9.com
18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60
WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
wizmnews.com
Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County
A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
