Dunn County, WI

wis.community

The Great Community Cookout & Car Show

Join us in Downtown Menomonie - Lot 6, corner of Broadway and 6th ave, across the street from The Raw Deal - for our 16th Annual Great Community Cookout. Enjoy live music, delicious food and drink, and fun games for the whole family! There will be a raffle, proceeds benefitting Downtown Menomonie, Inc.
MENOMONIE, WI
River Falls Journal

Photos: Pierce County Fair

Standing underneath his tent, Wilson Mills calls out to potential customers. It’s a cloudy, cool mid-afternoon day, but that doesn’t stop people at the Pierce County Fair from stopping by to say hello. “Apples! Who wants apples?,” he calls out with a smile. Mills has been vending...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
airlinegeeks.com

Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight

In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
AUGUSTA, WI
drydenwire.com

Multi-Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, August 8th, 2022, at 2:25 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road North of St Croix Falls, WI.
POLK COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
wizmnews.com

Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County

A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

