Pasadena police release body-cam footage of school custodian temporarily detained

Newly released body-cam footage showed the moments Pasadena Police officers entered San Rafael Elementary Sunday, confronted the school's custodian and temporarily detained him. Both police and officials with the city conducted an internal review and concluded that officers acted appropriately and that the custodian was cooperative. Meanwhile, some parents think...
PASADENA, CA
