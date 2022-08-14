Read full article on original website
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Cleveland Browns sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller
BEREA − The Browns added to their offensive line room on Wednesday when they signed tackle Wyatt Miller. Miller had been waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 26-year-old Miller has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, 49ers and Panthers, although he has not appeared in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder is a product of the University of Central Florida, where he started 47 of the 49 games he played.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Why aren’t the Browns signing JC Tretter? Is he being blackballed by the NFL?
JC Tretter is the NFLPA president, and he is a pretty vocal person. He was talking trash last week after looking at pictures from Soldier Field where the field had little holes all over the place. Tretter is a very good player though too. He is not on an NFL...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?
For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth
The Day One Ready Campaign is in full swing at UC.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/15: Bitonio Says Things, Pocic Grinds, and Big Newswire Controversy
I learned while in school about this notion called “supply and demand.” For example, if the supply of something is low while the demand is high, the price will rise. If the opposite is true, the price will go down. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work and especially doesn’t...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/17: Receiver Issues, Roster Churn, and Unseen Diamonds
Today’s OBR Daily Newswire is a multifaceted gem, a diamond with many sides, worthy of thorough exploration and great comments in response. I know this is true, because yesterday’s Newswire wasn’t all that, and it got about half the page views of the one the day before. I can’t figure out which Newswires will “hit” and which ones won’t, but it probably has something to do with how I title them.
Yardbarker
Dawson Deaton Is The Latest Browns Player To Go Down With Injury
Cleveland sports fans readily point out the lack of good luck and fortune their teams seem to have. As if on schedule, the bad breaks are already mounting for the Cleveland Browns, even with a few weeks to go before the start of the NFL regular season. On Friday, the...
