In an extensive investigation that is the cover story of The Atlantic’s September 2022 issue, staff writer Caitlin Dickerson provides the definitive account of the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, called Zero Tolerance: She lays out in painstaking detail one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. history, exposing not only how the policy came into being and who was responsible for it, but also how all of its worst outcomes were anticipated and ignored by key policy makers. Dickerson’s reporting shows that the policy was characterized by gross negligence at every level of government.

