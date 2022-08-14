Read full article on original website
Related
Trump told a crowd he'd be back in the White House after the 2024 election and made a slew of campaign-like promises at a rally
At a Wisconsin rally on Friday night, former President Donald Trump made a series of what appeared to resemble campaign promises — he also vowed that to return to the White House. "We are going to take back our magnificent White House, we're going to take it back," he...
MSNBC
Why August 8 could become a hinge point in U.S. history
The Atlantic's Tim Alberta discusses his latest column on why he says the country is moving toward a scale of political violence not seen since the Civil War.Aug. 15, 2022.
September Cover Story by Caitlin Dickerson Exposes Secret History of Trump Administration’s Family-Separation Policy
In an extensive investigation that is the cover story of The Atlantic’s September 2022 issue, staff writer Caitlin Dickerson provides the definitive account of the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, called Zero Tolerance: She lays out in painstaking detail one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. history, exposing not only how the policy came into being and who was responsible for it, but also how all of its worst outcomes were anticipated and ignored by key policy makers. Dickerson’s reporting shows that the policy was characterized by gross negligence at every level of government.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
MSNBC
'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble
MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
AOL Corp
Jared Kushner's Memoir Reportedly Details Sexism Issues Ivanka Trump Faced During White House Years
Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, doesn’t comes out until Aug. 23, but it’s already making waves. The news of his thyroid cancer diagnosis during his time as a senior adviser in the Donald Trump administration has already been revealed, and now, he’s discussing how his wife Ivanka Trump was treated by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC
Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation
This Lightbulb Security Camera is talking California by storm in 2022. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Donald Trump Says 'We Are Going to Take Back America', Crowd Chant 'USA'
Donald Trump addressed a fired-up crowd during a Wisconsin rally in support of Tim Michels.
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train
The longtime Trump opponent urged voters not to get caught in the "wreckage" after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago turned up top secret documents.
John Bolton says Trump's claim he declassified documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago is 'almost certainly a lie'
Trump claimed he had declassified classified documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. John Bolton told The New York Times he believes the former president is lying. "I was never briefed on any such order, procedure, policy when I came in," he told the Times. Former President Donald Trump's claim...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC
'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
Comments / 0