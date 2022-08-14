ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

September Cover Story by Caitlin Dickerson Exposes Secret History of Trump Administration’s Family-Separation Policy

In an extensive investigation that is the cover story of The Atlantic’s September 2022 issue, staff writer Caitlin Dickerson provides the definitive account of the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, called Zero Tolerance: She lays out in painstaking detail one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. history, exposing not only how the policy came into being and who was responsible for it, but also how all of its worst outcomes were anticipated and ignored by key policy makers. Dickerson’s reporting shows that the policy was characterized by gross negligence at every level of government.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Velshi
MSNBC

'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble

MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Jared Kushner's Memoir Reportedly Details Sexism Issues Ivanka Trump Faced During White House Years

Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, doesn’t comes out until Aug. 23, but it’s already making waves. The news of his thyroid cancer diagnosis during his time as a senior adviser in the Donald Trump administration has already been revealed, and now, he’s discussing how his wife Ivanka Trump was treated by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Politics Federal#American
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
MSNBC

'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy