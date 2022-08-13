ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, Athens get $49.9 million in infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Gov. Brian Kemp taps Cobb County law enforcement officer to lead GBI

ATLANTA — A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director. Kemp nominated Mike Register Monday to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.
