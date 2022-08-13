Read full article on original website
Atlanta, Athens get $49.9 million in infrastructure grants
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Gov. Brian Kemp taps Cobb County law enforcement officer to lead GBI
ATLANTA — A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director. Kemp nominated Mike Register Monday to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
