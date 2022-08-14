ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
